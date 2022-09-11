England’s Robinson sparks SA collapse in third Test

LONDON: Ollie Robinson took his best figures for England as South Africa slumped to 118 all out in the third and deciding Test at the Oval on Saturday after cricket paid its respects to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

Robinson took 5-49 in 14 overs, his third five-wickets in an innings haul at this level and the best of the 28-year-old Sussex seamer’s 11-Test career, surpassing his 5-65 against India at Leeds last year. He received excellent support from veteran England quick Stuart Broad, who took 4-41 as South Africa were bowled out in a mere 36.2 overs.

At tea, England were 84-2, a first-innings deficit of just 34 runs. Ollie Pope was 38 not out on his Surrey home ground, with 32 of those runs coming in boundaries, while star batsman Joe Root was 23 not out – his first double-figure score of the series.

Earlier, only two Proteas batsmen made it past 20, recalled quick Marco Jansen top-scoring with 30 and Khaya Zondo, in his first Test innings, making 23.

Left-arm quick Jansen, unlucky to be dropped for the second Test at Old Trafford, where England won to level this three-match series at 1-1, then starred with the ball as he reduced the hosts to 43-2 by removing struggling openers Alex Lees (13) and Zak Crawley (five).

He bowled left-hander Lees between bat and then had Crawley plumb lbw during a return of 2-19 in six overs. With the opening day washed out without a ball bowled and no play on Friday following the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch on Thursday, concerns had been expressed as to whether the game could be completed inside three days.

But that ignored the fact that South Africa had thrashed England by an innings and 12 runs at Lord’s inside three days before the hosts needed a similar amount of time to win the second Test in Manchester by an innings and 85 runs.

Although there had been no play Thursday, the toss had taken place, with England captain Ben Stokes opting to bowl first and Saturday’s overcast conditions once more favoured the bowlers.

After a minute’s silence had been observed in memory of the Queen, with the first rendition at a major sporting event of ‘God Save the King’ – Britain’s now altered national anthem given Charles III is the new monarch, South Africa’s longstanding top-order trouble again became apparent.

Score Board

England won the toss

South Africa 1st Innings

Elgar (c) b Robinson 1

Erwee cÜ Foakes b Anderson 0

Petersen b Robinson 12

Rickelton c ÜFoakes b Broad 11

Zondo c Lees b Broad 23

Verreynne Ü c ÜFoakes b Robinson 0

Mulder c ÜFoakes b Robinson 3

Jansen c Root b Robinson 30

Maharaj b Broad 18

Rabada not out 7

Nortje c Stokes b Broad 7

Extras: (lb 2, nb 4) 6

Total: 36.2 Ov (RR: 3.24) 118

Fall: 1-2, 1.3 ov, 2-7, 2.2 ov, 3-21, 5.4 ov, 4-31, 8.6 ov, 5-32, 9.3 ov, 6-36, 11.5 ov, 7-72, 24.6 ov, 8-99, 33.2 ov, 9-110, 34.5 ov, 10-118, 36.2 ov

Bowling: James Anderson 8-2-16-1, Ollie Robinson 14-3-49-5, Stuart Broad 12.2-1-41-4, Jack Leach 2-1-10-0

Umpires: Nitin Menon, Richard Kettleborough