20 killed in Nigeria bus collision

LAGOS: At least 20 passengers were burnt to death when a bus collided with another vehicle and caught fire in southwest Nigeria, police and an official said on Saturday.

The accident at Lanlate in Ibarapa area of Oyo state on Friday, is the latest road crash in the vast west African nation of some 210 million people.

"It was a fatal accident. We counted over 20 human bodies burnt completely," Gbenga Obalowo, the chairman of Ibarapa district said.