20 killed in Nigeria bus collision

LAGOS: At least 20 passengers were burnt to death when a bus collided with another vehicle and caught fire in southwest Nigeria, police and an official said on Saturday.
The accident at Lanlate in Ibarapa area of Oyo state on Friday, is the latest road crash in the vast west African nation of some 210 million people.
"It was a fatal accident. We counted over 20 human bodies burnt completely," Gbenga Obalowo, the chairman of Ibarapa district said.
HANOVER, Germany: Germany’s main opposition party, the centre-right Christian Democrats, on Saturday adopted a quota...
VENICE: Cate Blanchett won the Best Actress award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday for her performance playing...
PARIS: Scientists said on Saturday they had identified the mechanism through which air pollution triggers lung cancer...
KABUL: Dozens of girls protested in an eastern Afghan city on Saturday after Taliban authorities shut their secondary...
LONDON: Charles III was officially proclaimed king at a pomp-filled ceremony on Saturday as the grieving royal family...
TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign ministry on Saturday described as "unconstructive" and "regrettable" a joint statement issued...
Comments