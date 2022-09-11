Five dead after NZ boat collides with whale

WELLINGTON: Five people are dead after a boat flipped over in waters off of New Zealand’s South Island on Saturday, with "indications" the vessel capsized after colliding with a whale.
The boat, which had 11 people on board, mostly from a bird-watching group, overturned in calm waters soon after 10am at Goose Bay, about 15 kilometres (nine miles) south of Kaikoura, according to local officials.
A rescue operation that spanned nearly seven hours ended when a police dive squad recovered five bodies from inside the vessel. Six people were rescued, having suffered minor injuries.
