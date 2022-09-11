Ukraine seizes key supply hub from Russian forces in east

KHARKIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian forces said on Saturday they had entered Kupiansk in eastern Ukraine, dislodging Russian troops from a key logistics hub in a lightning counter-offensive that has seen swathes of territory recaptured.

A pro-Russia separatist leader called fighting "difficult" in the Donetsk region while Moscow insisted its forces were "regrouping" after Ukraine’s apparent battlefield gains.

Ukrainian special forces published images on social media showing camouflage-clad officers with automatic weapons "in Kupiansk".

It "was and will always be Ukrainian," their statement said.

The town of some 27,000 people, which sits on a crucial supply route for Russia forces in the east, fell within the first week after the Kremlin ordered its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Observers of the conflict expect Ukrainian forces to announce further gains in the Kharkiv region, which borders Russia, and has been either controlled by Russia or shelled by its artillery for months.

Denis Pushilin, the rebel official, said the situation in the town of Lyman in the Donetsk region was "very difficult" and that there was also fighting in "a number of other localities," particularly in the northern part of the region.

There was no official confirmation that Kyiv’s troops had also routed Russian forces from Iyzum -- an important staging ground for Russia’s war effort -- with a pre-war population of around 45,000 people.

But images flooding social media appeared to show Ukrainian forces within the city and Russian observers of the conflict said there were initial reports Moscow’s army had already withdrawn.

"Ukrainian troops are advancing in eastern Ukraine, liberating more cities and villages. Their courage coupled with Western military support brings astonishing results," foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said in a statement on social media.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s army has recaptured around "2,000-km of territory" in September, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Saturday, adding that the Russian army was doing the right thing in fleeing the counter-offensive.

"For the moment, since the beginning of September, around 2,000-km has been liberated," said Zelensky in his evening address.