A step back

From a disappointing report that the United Nations has published last week, we have come to know that an unprecedented array of crises has set human progress back at least five years. Chiefly, the Covid-19 pandemic affected the world in a most devastating way by fueling a global wave of uncertainty. The UNDP announced that for the first time since it was created over 30 years ago, the Human Development Index (HDI) has declined for two years straight, in 2020 and 2021. The HDI is a measure of countries’ life expectancy, education level and standards of living. Per the latest surveys, the world population finds itself slightly less educated and with reduced levels of income and with a higher mortality rate. This overall decline has set in a feeling of desperation and frustration among large sections of the population around the world. Young people especially are now more worried about their future than they were just three years ago.

After the Second World War, the world experienced a steady rise in human development for decades, but suddenly in 2020 a rapid slide began that has continued for two years. This decline has erased the gains of the preceding many years. This uncertainty that has crept in the lives of common people across the world has unsettled billions of citizens. Of course the Covi-19 pandemic was a major driver of this reversion but now that the pandemic is on the wane, other emerging crises have hit the globe. Climate-related issues and instability have compounded the problems but perhaps the most significant crisis is of a political nature resulting from an inept handling of the Ukraine issue. Populations around the world could recover from the Covid-19 menace but they can hardly cope with extreme climatic conditions and the decisions that Russia, the US, and other major powers take on a global scale. Conflicts and disasters affect human development and for countries such as Pakistan they require a sagacious handling of both internal and external affairs.

The problems are global but it will be unwise to discount the possibility of their local and regional solutions. Out of nearly 200 countries and territories in the world, the UN reports says nearly 180 have had one setback or another in the past two years. Only some Scandinavian countries have retained their spots on the top of the HDI. Pakistan has gone down by seven slots on the index with life expectancy at slightly over 66 years and just eight years of expected schooling for its children. After dropping seven places Pakistan is now perched at 161 rank out of 192 countries in 2021. In the previous year it stood at 154 out of 189 countries surveyed. In South Asia, only Afghanistan and Pakistan are in the low human development category – sliding even lower than Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka. This is an alarming situation and the government of Pakistan and its state institutions cannot and should not remain unconcerned with this decline.