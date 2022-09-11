What’s the plan?

It is not clear at all how Finance Minister Dr Miftah Ismail can promise cheaper electricity in the coming months - besides some respite in terms of fuel charge adjustment as we leave behind the impact of mid-summer spot purchases of energy at insanely high prices. But that respite will be automatically offset by the delayed recovery of the FCA for consumers using up to 300 units a month. The hopes for cheaper oil on the back of dampening global demand in the months ahead based on slower growth have already been dashed by the OPEC+ resolve to support prices by cutting output. The rupee has resumed its downward slide again, which means any contingent dip in prices will be wiped away by weaker exchange rate. Electricity demand may go down because the floods have washed away about a third of the country’s household power consumers as well as many farm and industrial consumers. But that dip in demand is accompanied by the costs of putting those consumers back on the grid. The monsoon rains have also filled to capacity the country’s water reservoirs, potentially increasing the share of hydel generation in the energy mix, but the contracts with thermal producers dictate that we continue to pay them capacity charges regardless of demand. The government avowedly remains committed to continuing the rollout of a federal levy and introducing sales tax on fuel products. An automatic electricity tariff increase based on quarterly tariff adjustments for the July-September period is set to kick in soon. Also in the pipeline is the withdrawal of a subsidy on tubewells for all but the smallest farms. All these factors point to a higher-than-normal per-unit cost of electricity to the consumer. And yet Dr Ismail would have us expect cheaper electricity come November.

The discussion of lowering electricity tariffs takes place against the backdrop of historic high levels of inflation. The government and the central bank seem to be doing precious little on that front except hoping that the impact of inflationary pressures of a few months back wears away. But are they looking at the new inflationary pressures building up to roil our economy as we write this? The rupee has resumed its downslide even before the full impact of the economic devastation wrought by the floods has propagated. Food inflation is through the roof for the part of Pakistan not directly hit by the floods. As for the people of the areas still under water, we cannot even begin to comprehend the levels of their suffering, much less talk about improving their circumstances. The burden of relief and rehabilitation will inevitably weigh on the economy. We have little insight into how sensitive to the needs of those Pakistanis our economic managers are in their exchanges with the IMF. Here’s hoping Dr Ismail and his political bosses bring the discussion into the open in the interest of transparency. The challenge of rebuilding a third of the country from scratch cannot be left to a small bunch of technocrats from Pakistan holding hush-hush talks with another set of technocrats representing the IMF.

As for the rest of the country, cheaper energy and lower inflation are indeed just what the Minister Ismail said. The question, however, is if we need those things at the cost of macroeconomic stability. The answer, as usual, is a big fat no. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif must therefore school his cabinet to stick to its economic reform agenda with a view to putting the economy on an even keel. Non-productive expenditures must be cut back and tax-to-GDP ratio must be improved. The government must find homegrown strategies to stem the current account deficit. Most importantly, the precious fiscal space the government is likely to gain for flood relief and rehabilitation must be used exclusively for those purposes. In no case must the government attempt to divert any of those resources to bribe the ballot box ahead of the upcoming general election. In fact, now may be a good time to lay down a rule that in its attempts to ease inflation for the people over the remainder of the current fiscal, the government will limit itself to monetary interventions, to the total exclusion of any unbudgeted fiscal operations.