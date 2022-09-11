Without shelter

This letter refers to article ‘Housing for the dispossessed’ (September 8, 2022) by Zaffar Junejo. The article deals with the destruction of large tracts of rural homes due to the recent floods. Undoubtedly, there is an urgent need to house those who have lost their homes. Sadly, shelter has been hard to find for the displaced.

Items such as tents are desperately needed and anyone with the means to purchase or with access to such items should offer them to charitable organizations as soon as possible.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran