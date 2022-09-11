Remembering Elizabeth II

The news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 has brought great sadness to many people across the world. She was the longest reigning monarch in British history. Her strength, resilience, grace, and kind heart will always be remembered and she personified dignity and decency in public life.
Commendably, the late Queen dedicated much of her wealth to charitable and philanthropic causes, providing help and support to those in need all across the world. Her death marks the end of one of the most successful reigns in history.
Abdul Malik Rauf
Karachi
This letter refers to the article, ‘We are in it together’ by Safia Bano. It notes that due to the recent rains a...
This letter refers to article ‘Housing for the dispossessed’ by Zaffar Junejo. The article deals with the...
There are growing indications that a new war might break out in the Levant region as Israel has attacked Syrian...
Pakistan has decayed considerably since its founding 75 years ago. Once one of the most vibrant economies in Asia, we...
Natural landscapes are what make a country beautiful. It is a shame to see that many of our forests, some of the...
Reports reveal that while international aid has reached Pakistan, it has not yet reached the flood-ravaged areas....
Comments