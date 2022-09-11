Remembering Elizabeth II

The news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 has brought great sadness to many people across the world. She was the longest reigning monarch in British history. Her strength, resilience, grace, and kind heart will always be remembered and she personified dignity and decency in public life.

Commendably, the late Queen dedicated much of her wealth to charitable and philanthropic causes, providing help and support to those in need all across the world. Her death marks the end of one of the most successful reigns in history.

Abdul Malik Rauf

Karachi