No more wars

There are growing indications that a new war might break out in the Levant region as Israel has attacked Syrian airports twice in just one week. It is high time that Israel should be held accountable for its malicious activities as the world cannot bear another conflict. The Syrian Civil War is still ongoing; another war would be too much for the people of the region to bear.
Furthermore, an outbreak of war in a petrochemical-rich region will increase fuel prices and the world is not prepared for this as countries are already facing skyrocketing fuel prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war. International organizations such as the UN must work to prevent this dreadful scenario from becoming reality.
Javeriya Mahar
Hyderabad
