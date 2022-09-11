What we were

Pakistan has decayed considerably since its founding 75 years ago. Once one of the most vibrant economies in Asia, we have become a byword for poverty, backwardness and corruption. In order to reverse this downwards trajectory, there need to be fundamental changes at the grassroots level.
Schools in particular, need to be geared towards producing a future generation that will not repeat the mistakes of the past.
Abdul Najeeb Memon
Larkana
This letter refers to the article, ‘We are in it together’ by Safia Bano. It notes that due to the recent rains a...
This letter refers to article ‘Housing for the dispossessed’ by Zaffar Junejo. The article deals with the...
The news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 has brought great sadness to many people across the...
There are growing indications that a new war might break out in the Levant region as Israel has attacked Syrian...
Natural landscapes are what make a country beautiful. It is a shame to see that many of our forests, some of the...
Reports reveal that while international aid has reached Pakistan, it has not yet reached the flood-ravaged areas....
Comments