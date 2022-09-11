What we were

Pakistan has decayed considerably since its founding 75 years ago. Once one of the most vibrant economies in Asia, we have become a byword for poverty, backwardness and corruption. In order to reverse this downwards trajectory, there need to be fundamental changes at the grassroots level.

Schools in particular, need to be geared towards producing a future generation that will not repeat the mistakes of the past.

Abdul Najeeb Memon

Larkana