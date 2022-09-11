Our dying forests

Natural landscapes are what make a country beautiful. It is a shame to see that many of our forests, some of the oldest this planet has to offer, are being cut down due to the never-ending expansion of agriculture, infrastructure, housing societies and the lumber industry. Furthermore, many households in Pakistan depend on firewood as their main source of energy and the forests provide an ample though not inexhaustible supply.
Deforestation brings many disadvantages such as desertification, soil erosion, climate change, flooding, greater CO2 emissions and more. Despite all this, there is no sustainable forest management in Pakistan. To prevent further damage, the citizens must pressure the government to preserve what forested land we have left.
Muhammad Shoaib
Quetta
