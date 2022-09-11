Worrying signs

Reports reveal that while international aid has reached Pakistan, it has not yet reached the flood-ravaged areas. According to Faisal Edhi, head of the Edhi Foundation and son of the late Abdul Sattar Edhi, only 10 per cent of the affectees have received any aid thus far. This raises serious questions about how the distribution of this international aid is being handled.

The government must ensure that none of this aid is being stolen or embezzled and sold on the market for a profit. To exploit such a huge national crisis for monetary gain would be a new low, even for Pakistan.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad