The road to Jahanpur

Jahanpur, a small town of District Ghotki, is home to the shrine of Sufi saint Syed Anwar Ali Shah and attracts visitors from across the country every year. Unfortunately, the roads connecting the town to the national highway and the surrounding villages have been broken for months.

This creates problems for visitors and emergency services such as ambulances which ferry patients to out-of-town hospitals in emergency cases. The provincial government must commence repairs immediately.

Mashooque Ali Lakhan

Ghotki