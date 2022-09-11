BMG panel elected unopposed

KARACHI: All candidates of Businessmen Group (BMG) have been elected unopposed for the managing committee of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) for the year 2022-23, a statement said on Saturday.

According to details, a total of 32 nominations were filed out of which 17 nomination papers were withdrawn that led to unopposed election of remaining 15 BMG candidates, who were declared successful in KCCI’s Election 2022-23.

BMG leadership hoped that the newly elected representatives would make efforts in espousing the cause of business and industrial community and to further enhance the status of public service.

The list of successful candidates include Muhammad Arif, Mohammad Tariq Yousuf, Iftikhar Ahmad Sheikh, Altaf A. Ghaffar, Tariq Ikram Khan, Sohail Ahmed, Muhammad Yousuf Yaqoob, Junaid ur Rehman, Shoaib Manzoor, Muhammad Bilal, Adeel Nasir, Muhammad Kashif Shaikh, Mohammad Farooq Afzal, Imran Ahmed Shaikh and Mohammad Haris Agar.

As the managing committee members have been elected unopposed, hence no general election for the committee will be held on September 24, whereas the election of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s office bearers for 2022-23 is scheduled to be held on September 28.