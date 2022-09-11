Al-Ghazi donates to flood victims

KARACHI: AL-Ghazi, part of Al-Futtaim Automotive, has announced provision of aid to help flood-affectees in Pakistan, pledging a total amount of Rs100 million, a statement said on Saturday.

The company, jointly with its principal shareholder Al-Futtaim Group, would be donating Rs100 million, with Rs61 million contributed by Al-Futtaim Group and remaining Rs40 million from CNHi and other Al-Ghazi shareholders.

Out of total Rs100 million of the corporate social responsibility drive, an amount of RS22 million was submitted to the government as acting chief executive officer of Al-Ghazi Malik Ehtisham Ikram met with PM Shahbaz Sharif to handover the cheque personally, the company said.

Commenting on the initiative, Ikram said, “Our goal is that our funds and aid in the form of food, medical supplies and monetary donations can go some way to helping both our employees and the wider community in Pakistan rebuild at this difficult time.”

The aid would be in the form of direct food support, medicine, and other necessities to the local farmer community, individuals and families affected by the massive floods, in addition to donations to the official flood relief funds in the country, the company said.