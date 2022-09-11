Gold gains Rs1,300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose by Rs1,300 per tola on Saturday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs153,000 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs1,115 to Rs131,173.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $4 to $1,717 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,540 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,320.30.

Local jewelers said prices in the local market still remained lower by Rs4,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.