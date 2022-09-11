Stocks unlikely to surprise on higher side in tight trade

Stocks capped the sluggish outgoing week with losses, while outlook for the days to come is also not very promising as worries over inflation and rupee are unlikely to take a break down the line, traders said.

The market closed at 41,948 points, losing 361 points or 0.9 percent week-on-week.

Average volumes clocked in at 139 million shares, down 35 percent week-on-week, while the average traded value settled at $21 million that translates into a loss of 34 percent week-on-week.

“We expect the market to remain range-bound amid concerns over rupee depreciation and inflation,” said a report of Arif Habib Ltd and added, “That said, valuations across the board particularly in blue chips are at attractive levels.”

Topline Securities attributed the weekly losses to investor concerns over around $18 billion economic losses suffered by the country due to floods.

“Political concerns also flared up after

the court hearing of a contempt case against PTI chief Imran Khan in which he faces

indictment if proven guilty,” the brokerage said.

The market commenced on a negative note this week on account of concerns about inflation and GDP growth post-flood crisis in the country.

Despite the disbursement of the IMF loan of $1.17 billion last week (taking the SBP reserves to $8.8 billion), the rupee continued to weaken against the greenback to settle at Rs228.18 (down by Rs9.24 percent week-on-week).

Moreover, the cement sector dispatches in August 2022 witnessed a decline of 24 percent year-on-year, which further dampened the investor sentiment.

Furthermore, urea and DAP sales also fell massively by 16 percent and 87 percent year-on-year, respectively, as a result of super floods.

Foreign selling clocked in at $2.82 million compared to a net-sell of $0.74 million last week. Major selling was witnessed in technology ($1.4 million) and cement ($0.6 million).

On the local front, buying was reported by companies ($3.2 million), followed by banks/DFIs ($2.6 million).

Sectors that dented the index big time included fertiliser (-78 points), commercial banks (-77 points), power generation & distribution (-54 points), food & personal care products (-45 points) and oil & gas exploration companies (-40 points).

Major laggard scrips include ENGRO (57 points), HUBC (51 points), HBL (44 points), EFERT (40 points) and SYS (30 points).

Sectors that supported the index were technology & communication (14 points), and oil & gas marketing companies (11 points).

Meanwhile, scrip-wise positive contributions came from TRG (47 points), CHCC (24 points), POL (19 points), DAWH (15 points) and LOTCHEM (12 points).

KASB Securities, in its post-session report, said that during the week, the country received donations from bilateral countries/agencies to counter the impact of devastating floods across the country. The government also decided to cut the PSDP by Rs150 billion for flood relief.

“We expect the construction activity to begin within a month which will provide an incentive to cyclical sectors such as cement and steel,” the brokerage reported.

“This would be reflected in 2QFY22.

“We are bullish on cyclical sectors including cement and steel as demand is expected

to improve in the coming months,” it

added.