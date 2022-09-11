A consumptive case of an exploding population

LAHORE: A word to the wise is that uncertainty or indecision does not even start to scratch the surface when it comes to rein in the exponentially growing consumption needs of an exploding population like ours.

Lack of necessary investments in agriculture, potable water, and healthcare is creating shortages and increasing cost of living.

Our planners, politicians, and even the businesses are unmindful of the fact that we are adding 4 million mouths every year to feed and take care of. We are running against time. Our needs are increasing, and our production of essential items is either stagnant or declining. It seems illogical that enterprises are not investing when there is a constant increase in demand. Besides food, fruits, and vegetables the demand for toilet soaps, shampoos, toothbrushes, and toothpastes, medicines, and potable water. We need quality low-fee schools and not unaffordable private schools.

The economic planners are aware of these needs but act on the advice of the rulers to make short-term arrangements to reduce the supply-demand gap. The never chalk out a sustainable long-term plan to ensure self-sufficiency in the long run. Instead of expanding their capacities they operate as cartels to manipulate the prices to remain high and strategically keep the new entrants at bay. These entrepreneurs by and large continue to shift money outside the country despite strict laws.

The sense of national duty is absent in economic planners, the politicians, and others. Each is operating for self-interest. It must be a matter of grave concern that despite the steep rise in the rates of medicines even common drugs like paracetamol remain short.

Our population is increasing at the rate of 2 percent per annum. Over 40 percent of our population is between 20-25 years. Youngsters are the largest consumers now. At the same time, we are now adding three million youngsters of 14 years of age in the workforce (assuming that one million female workers do not seek work). We are not creating even half the number of required jobs. The limited resources of poor families are constantly being diluted.

Our politicians are fighting for power instead of fighting to eradicate poverty. Instead of cooperating on transparency on economic policies they pull each other’s legs on the same issues that they favored when in power. Every opposition in the last two decades has made efforts to pull down the government through agitation instead of removing them democratically.

Even after being removed by the majority in the National Assembly the opposition is trying to remove the government through street agitation. There is no magic wand to improve the plight of people overnight. The change would come through combined sincere efforts of all political forces.

The rulers, opposition, entrepreneurs, and planners must realise that we need potable water by treating the drinking water, comes from surface and ground sources to levels that meet state standards for consumption. It will reduce health expenditure by 40 percent as 40 percent of infectious diseases are caused by contaminated water. We need large water reservoirs to save the nation from floods and use it for irrigation in the dry season. This will ensure food security of the country.

Establishing a high-quality vocational training institute is a sure way to provide better jobs to the youth. It would reduce the unemployment rate appreciably.

A stable and transparent industrial policy is a must for sustained investment in the country. All institutions must be respected, and any grievances must be settled through courts.