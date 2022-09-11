PBF fears floodwaters to delay wheat sowing

KARACHI: Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) has warned that the country may not have wheat sowing in Sindh if the stagnant floodwaters in parts of the province weren’t discharged in a month.

The situation would increase reliance import of wheat and burden the country’s foreign reserves, the forum said.

“We have one month. If water is not discharged in that period, there will be no wheat sowing in the Sindh province which would a big hit for food security of the country,” PBF vice president Ahmad Jawad said.

Every delay in providing the affected communities with access to agricultural production inputs and livestock protection services means that more households would lose their livelihoods and enter a vicious cycle of food insecurity and dependency on food aid, he added.

“The country’s agricultural sector is in turmoil. The cotton crop and vegetables are completely wiped out in many key areas. Wild weather just can’t give us a break. First the heat wave, now the floods.”

The Rabi planting season (October–December) that accounts for 57 percent of national cereal production is fast approaching and the window of opportunity to support the farmers and their communities is narrowly time-bound.

According to PBF, the country man a wheat shortage in coming days due to devastating floods and the wheat import would increase financial burden on the foreign reserves. The year of 2023 likely to be a wheat shortage year for Pakistan, Jawad feared.

In addition to the loss of lives, homes, and livelihoods, the unprecedented monsoon rainfall has also damaged crops on over 1 million hectares of land including the province of Balochistan, where 13,000 organic and in-conversion cotton farms are located.

“The crops so valuable to local communities are now submerged in floodwater, which in addition to the overall national disaster, also comes as a huge setback for the work of the Organic Cotton Accelerator in Pakistan.”

The accelerator, this year, aims to adapt its farm programme for specific regional needs to lay the groundwork for growth in the field of organic agriculture and cotton trade.

“Now, six to seven million bales will have to be imported to support our textile sector,” Jawad said.

According to latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification analysis (July 2022), of the 1.9 million people who are in need of food security and agricultural assistance in the impacted districts, nearly 510,000 people are only one step away from catastrophic levels of food insecurity.

The numbers were projected to rise further as the impacts of the disaster continue to force vulnerable households to deplete their productive assets in order to secure their most immediate needs, PBF vice president stated.