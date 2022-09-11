Increasing number of crimes and policing

Islamabad : The twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad police have ensnared in the investigation of multiple murders complicating the matter of mysterious series of killings.

The police bosses should watch the situation to strengthen the role of the police and to discourage the off-putting culture of police stations.

In the first known occurrence, a 22-year-old person, identified as Haider Ali was kidnapped on early days of previous month by his rivals, tortured, killed him and thrown his body in the deserted area of Pindorian falling in the jurisdiction of Khanna police station. “But the Khanna police, despite lodging FIR (No. 227/22) under sections 302/34 PPC on the same day when the tortured body of Haider Ali was found from the jurisdiction of the same police station, could not make headway to the kidnappers or hunt them down,” a relative of victim party, introduced himself as Ghulam Hussain told this correspondent, adding, “Astonishingly, the already managed police didn’t add the sections of kidnapping and torture in the FIR.”

“Because of ignorance level shown by the police or somehow their voracity, the enmity resulted in the killing of the complainant, mother of Naureen Akhtar and her brother in a targeted gun firing on Friday last, when they left Khanna police station after coerce the investigation officer of the case to arrest the people involved in the kidnapping, and killing of her son.

The grief-stricken, Naureen Akhtar mother of the victim lodged a written complaint with the Khanna police station, saying that 22-year-old victim Haider Ali son of Talib Hussain was her son. He was working as motor mechanic and usually used to come home on time but on August 4, he left home at about 7 in the evening but did not return for two days.

Later, on August 6, the complainant received a call on her home telephone number from unknown person who informed her that a body was lying near Darbar Chan Peer at Pindorian, with a piece of paper with Ali’s name and house number written on it. The young Ali Haider was a resident of Shah Khalid Colony, falling in the jurisdiction of Airport police station, Rawalpindi, was brutally murdered in the limits of Islamabad police station, Khanna. The killers were so daring that they left telephone number of the victim’s home written on it along with a written message on a piece of paper for his family, saying, “congratulations for the gift of dead body of Ali”.

The next episode of the horrifying drama started with the killing of the complainant and her brother left the police station to prepare an affidavit on the demand of the investigation officer from the complainant to identify name of a young girl, by some means, involved in the plot of the killing episode and eliminated by their rivals on their way to the affidavit vendor in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police station in Rawalpindi.

The write up, left by the potent gangsters on the corpse, was a sort of declaration of killers’ might and a challenge from the gangsters that those who would stand in front of them, would not be spared and they did it by killing the complainant and her brother publicly, Ghalam Hussain concluded.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Zone, Hassan Jahangir Watto, when contacted by this correspondent, revealed features of the case, surfaced during the course of investigation, saying that both the parties had criminal records. “Though the investigation of the case is quite puzzled, and confusing because most of the people from either side, somehow, engaged in the offence, are using the case for strengthening their own position in the cases registered against them,” the SP said and added that there was multiple causes of the killing of Ali Haider, that has closed to be resolved. “Ali has already booked under murder, armed dacoity and bike lifting charges and FIRs are registered against him under sections 302/392 and 381 PPC, while his uncle, Riaz, who was gunned down with mother of Ali Hiader in an ambush at Sadiqabad on Friday, was involved in eight different cases including murder charges. “Property is main dispute among parties, many people from both sides, have been killed or hurt during the last decade,” the SP added.

“Both the groups were trying to settle their cases against each others. One of the aspect of case is expedient role of two girls and ‘A’ involved in slain Ali Haider, was the most touching role in entire episode and mother of Ali was well aware of the situation,” SP Hassan said and added that mother of Ali Haider wanted to nominate ‘A’ in the FIR as a prime accused and holding her responsible for the killing of Ali but Riaz, brother of Nasreen, was against his sister’s version because he wanted to settle his own cases with the opponent party and he asked the investigating officer not to nominate ‘A’ in the murder case. But who informed the opponent about the movement of Naureen and Riaz and purpose of the police station, the SP said that it would be investigated too.

“A police official was also involved in entire episode and he will be rounded up for investigation,” The SP maintained.

“The Rawalpindi and Islamabad police have decided to conducted investigation jointly to cover five aspects of the case and will trying clear all questions raised during the course of investigation,” SP Hassan Jahangir Watto concluded.