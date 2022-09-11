PIMS observes World Suicide Prevention Day

Islamabad : Psychiatry Department at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences organised an event to commemorate World Suicide Prevention Day which is observed every year on September 10 worldwide to create awareness and bring attention of concerned stakeholders and masses to suicide prevention.

Professor Rizwan Taj, consultant psychiatrist, chairperson psychiatry department and Dean PIMS said annually around 703,000 people take their lives globally. It is further reported that for every suicide, there are likely 20 other people making a suicide attempt and many more have serious thoughts of suicide. Lots of people do undergo deep misery and severely compressed by suicidal ideation.

He said continuing the tradition, the psychiatry department at PIMS organized the event on this sensitive public health issue and to make it productive and informative, students of first and second year of Federal Medical College and students from college of nursing played vital role.

After recitation from Holy Quran by Dr. Abul Wali of psychiatry department, an interactive session took place along with presentations by FMC students. In addition, a skit was performed to underscore the importance of mental health and paying attention towards unnoticeable issues which lead to suicide. Message given through this play was that in the wake of emerging financial issues in Pakistan, mental health is being neglected. The role of peer support should be emphasized to alleviate depression from our society.

Professor Mazhar Malik, HOD Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences at Watim Medical and Dental College and President Pakistan Association of Social Psychiatry (PASP) graced the occasion as guest speaker. In his detailed informative talk, he enlightened the audience with not only describing that who is at risk of suicide but also shared psychosocial preventive measures.

Professor Malik explained about the care of potentially suicidal patients in the community. He said that full assessment of patient and proposed care is needed with organization of adequate social support. He said it is necessary to regularly review the suicide risk and safe psychiatric medications should be given in an adequate dosage.

Speaking at the concluding session, Professor Taj introduced the theme of WSPD 2022. This year, the theme of WSPD is, “Creating hope through action”. He explained that this depicts the necessity for communal action to discourse this crucial matter. He emphasized on combined efforts for prevention of suicide including family members, friends, co-workers, teachers, religious scholars, healthcare professionals and policy makers.

He further added that every single suicidal death is a matter of public health concern with a reflective effect on the victim’s loved ones. It is of crucial importance to promote awareness, diminish the stigma about suicide and raise knowledgeable action. By doing this, we can lessen the cases of suicide.