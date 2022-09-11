12 criminals held; drugs and weapons recovered

Islamabad : The Islamabad police have rounded up 12 criminals involved in illegal criminal activities and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said.

He said that DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha had ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people.

Following these directives, Aabpara police team arrested a drug peddler namely Safeer and recovered 1,230 gram heroin from his possession. Secretariat police team apprehended an accused and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, Bhara Kahu police team arrested two bootleggers and recovered 71 tin beer, 41 wine bottles and one 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Pulghran police arrested two accused and recovered 2,990 gram hashish from his possession.

Moreover, Golra police team arrested an accused and recovered one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from his possession. Tarnol police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 5,000 gram hashish from his possession.

Furthermore, the Industrial Area police team arrested three accused involved in illegal gas filling.

Shahzad Town police arrested a bootlegger and recovered six wine bottles from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.