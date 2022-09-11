Contribute to flood relief efforts

Islamabad : Chinese solar energy Zonergy and the electricity generation equipment manufacturer Shanghai Electric will contribute a total of Rs19 million for the people affected by devastating floods in Pakistan.

Zonergy has donated RMB100,000 to the Pakistani Embassy in China for the flood relief efforts in Pakistan, according to a senior official of the Zonergy Solar Development Pakistan Ltd.

The company will also provide Rs6.4 million worth of portable solar energy devices and Rs2.4 million worth of food supplies for the flood-hit people, the official said. The total package is worth Rs12 million, he added.

Zonergy is a major player in Pakistan’s solar energy sector, having installed a 300 megawatts solar power plant in Bahawalpur Punjab. The company also intends to install another 300MWs solar power plant in Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park in Bahawalpur, according to an official of Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB), Gwadar Pro reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, sources said that Shanghai Electric will also contribute Rs 7 million worth of relief goods for the people of Mitthi Sindh. The cheque has been drawn and relief goods are being put together by the company officials, the sources said. The company will make a formal announcement in this regard on Friday or Monday, the sources added.