Ph.D thesis defence

Islamabad : A Ph.D scholar of Department of Computing and Technology Iqra University, H-9 Campus, Shakirullah Shah (Registration No. 12336) will defend his Ph.D. dissertation titled ‘Secure Data Dissemination in Mashups through Trusted Computing and Multi-agent System’ on Monday (September 12) at 2 p.m., says a press release.

Shakirullah Shah has completed his Ph.D. dissertation under supervision of Dr. Abdul Hameed.