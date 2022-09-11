Ph.D thesis defence

Islamabad : A Ph.D scholar of Department of Computing and Technology Iqra University, H-9 Campus, Shakirullah Shah (Registration No. 12336) will defend his Ph.D. dissertation titled ‘Secure Data Dissemination in Mashups through Trusted Computing and Multi-agent System’ on Monday (September 12) at 2 p.m., says a press release.
Shakirullah Shah has completed his Ph.D. dissertation under supervision of Dr. Abdul Hameed.
Rawalpindi : A beautifully penned poetry collection ‘Shehr-e-Zaat’ by Syeda Mansoora delves into every aspect of...
Rawalpindi : Spitting in a public place indicates both absence of civic sense and poor awareness of hygiene practices....
Islamabad : To celebrate 71 years of the establishment of Pakistan-China Diplomatic Relations, the All Pakistan-China...
Islamabad : The twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad police have ensnared in the investigation of multiple murders...
Islamabad : Psychiatry Department at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences organised an event to commemorate World...
Islamabad : The Islamabad police have rounded up 12 criminals involved in illegal criminal activities and recovered...
Comments