People are talking about

— the manner in which a multi-storied hotel built along the river bed in Swat crumbled like a house of cards during the recent floods and how it was the second time this happened because of illegal construction. People say it is the government’s responsibility not just to promote but manage tourism properly, while the local administration needs to be censured for allowing illegal construction as all three cadres of commissioners have the powers to ensure laws are implemented.

— how, in what appears to be ‘criminal negligence’ on the part of the administration, over 100,000 files of its patients and the iron-made racks worth over Rs4.5 million have been stolen from the record room of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC). People say while this theft has surprised many, even more shocking is that it happened under the tight surveillance of several security cameras and guards besides many officials, so it raises many questions as to ;how’ and ‘why?’

— the approval of a summary put up after the nod of the chief minister that the Punjab government would purchase forty new vehicles for the CM house and provincial cabinet members at a cost of over Rs300 million. People say to even think of spending this amount on the comfort level of those who are voted in to serve the public during this time when they are suffering from the effects of the flood, shows how insensitive our rulers are.

— the recent torrential rains which have caused massive damage and how it was not caused by nature but by natural phenomena because humans fail to realise the gravity of the situation and pay heed to the warning signs. People say, in simple terms, what we have seen in recent days is nothing but a man-made disaster and we need to own it as climate change is a serious issue but no one takes it seriously and capitalists keep increasing the size of their carbon footprint.

— the National Solar Energy Initiative which is to convert diesel based tube wells and government buildings to solar energy. People say this is being done despite unresolved concerns like the increased capacity to produce electricity and the huge costs for not utilising it; using the existing transmission system that is known for its high level of wastage; our well-known inability to negotiate foreign deals in our own interest and the weaknesses of the overall governing system in the country.

— Naseem Shah, the teenage bowler who has been impressing cricket fans across the world who, despite the fact that he was not a batsman managed to strike two sixes and win the match for. People say this is the result of being ‘given a chance’ and now that he has proved his mettle and been given the title of ‘all rounder’ his fans are hoping he will continue this winning streak and it was not just a ‘flash in the pan,’ as they say! — I.H.