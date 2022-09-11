60pc marks in FSc must for medical college admission: PMC

Islamabad : The Pakistan Medical Commission has decided that at least 60 per cent marks will be required in the Higher Secondary School Certificate examination for admission to medical and dental colleges for MBBS and BDS graduation courses.

The registration for the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Tests (MDCAT) will start on Sept 10 and will continue till Sept 25.

Minister of National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel had held a news conference in which he announced that MDCAT has been postponed till further orders and will be held after consultation with the provinces.

He had said that after the withdrawal of the names of PMC members a search committee was established which received around 100 applications for the PMC members.

“Out of which names of most capable candidates were sent to the premier and seven members have been nominated by Prime Minister.

Members are Jawad Amin Khan, Ch Sultan Mansoor, M Shahhir Kasbati, Prof Dr Noshad Ahmed Sheikh, Prof Dr Naqibullah Achakzai, Dr M Zubair Khan and Dr Khurshid Ahmad Nasim,” he had said.