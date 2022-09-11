Islamabad : Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police self-defence course was in full swing where women and men were imparting training in human rights laws, weapon handling, swimming, live firing practice, repelling, crossing obstacles, Horse-riding and archery exercises.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Umar Riaz Cheema delivered a lecture to the participants on the framework for dealing with difficult situations and their resolution, behavioural assessment, physical and mental health, besides utilization of resources.

He shared his experience with the women candidates about how they can protect themselves from eve-teasing and molestation.

It may be mentioned that in line with directives of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan DIG Headquarters Owais Ahmad Malik had started a self-defence course to empower and sensitize citizens to tackle unpleasant situations.

Around 30 women and 24 men were enrolled in the course.

Earlier on, two batches of women have completed the training of self-defense courses as well, during the course, separate classes have been organised for participants also.

DIG Headquarters said that, self-defence is not just a martial art. It prepares participants to be self-sufficient in situations where their safety is threatened and helps them learn how to take care of themselves.

He stated that the purpose of this course is to promote community policing between Islamabad Capital Police and federal capital citizens.