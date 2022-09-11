AIOU announces online exams for overseas students

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced online exams for overseas Pakistani students.
These online exams of Matric, FA and I.Com programmes will start from September 13. The university has completed all necessary arrangements, and has created accounts for all students on the LMS portal in which necessary instructions, roll number slips and date sheets have been provided. The students can access their account by entering username and password on the portal. According to Controller Examinations, Mian Muhammad Riaz, the exams will be monitored with the help of cameras to ensure transparency.
