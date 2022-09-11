Two die of dengue fever in ICT

Islamabad : Dengue fever outbreak that is becoming out of control in this region of the country has claimed two lives in Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours taking the total number of deaths caused by the infection this year in the federal capital to three.

Both the two patients died of dengue fever in the last 24 hours were residents of rural areas in the federal capital. It is important that the infection has already claimed one life from urban area in Islamabad.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that as many as 81 individuals belonging to the federal capital have tested positive for dengue fever in the last 24 hours that is the highest number of cases reported from ICT in a day this year. The total number of patients so far registered from ICT has reached 546 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, another 65 patients were confirmed positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 792 while one patient had died of the infection from the district.

Confirmation of as many as 146 patients from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in a day has convinced many health experts to believe that the dengue fever outbreak has become almost out of control in this region of the country. They believe that if the situation cannot be controlled at the moment, the population in the region would have to face a massive outbreak of dengue fever in the next few days.

To date, dengue fever has claimed a total of four lives from the twin cities while the total number of patients so far confirmed positive for dengue fever this year from the region has got to 1338 till Saturday morning.

The situation has already become much alarming as on Saturday, there were 175 patients undergoing treatment at the three allied hospitals including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital in Rawalpindi on Saturday.