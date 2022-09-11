Efforts on to restore normal water pressure in residential sectors

Islamabad : The rising charges have literally made it difficult for the common people to get water through private tankers in many areas of the capital city.

According to the details, the residents are facing shortage of water in many residential sectors especially those that have so far been partially developed.

The increase in petrol and diesel prices has caused sudden rise in rates of the private tankers. So in this situation the residents are looking towards the civic agency to address this issue. Tabinda Naeem, a resident of Sector G-11, said that the pressure of water being supplied through pipelines is so low that it hardly makes one or two buckets in three hours.

“Now we cannot think about getting water through private tankers. There was a time when rate of water tanker was between Rs. 1,500 and 2,500 but it has now reached unprecedented level in the recent weeks,” she said.

The Water Management Wing of Capital Development Authority has informed that “The civic agency is pursuing a comprehensive plan to replace old and leaking pipelines to ensure smooth supply of water in the residential areas.”

“We have replaced pipelines in many areas and restored the water supply to normal level. The residents have also shown satisfaction over water pressure that has improved after installation of new pipelines,” it said. It said “Old batteries including DC system, filtration system, water pumps, electric motors and internal supply lines have also been replaced in many areas of the city.”

“We have also installed new spare parts in water plants in some areas including Sangjani that had been ineffective for quite some time. The CDA is also providing water through tankers in those areas where there are some problems in normal supply of water,” it said.