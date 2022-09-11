Police to take action against route violators

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Police have decided to take stern action against public service vehicles (PSV) involved in non-completion of routes, misbehaviour with passengers and overloading.

"Strict action will be taken against those transporters violating traffic routes. The purpose is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizen," while reviewing special report submitted by the Special Squads constituted for checking of route completion.

According to details Islamabad Capital Police is utilizing all resources to facilitate the general public and not only issuing traffic violation tickets to the PSVs for overcharging, misbehavior of driver/conductor and incompletion of route but also canceling the driving license of the PSVs drivers who found repeatedly involved in same violation.

Action against such violators would be made more effective and progress of squads would be reviewed on regular basis.