Seminar on heritage mapping

LAHORE : An international seminar to highlight the significance of mapping the archaeological heritage of Pakistan through modern scientific methods, including GIS and Satellite Remote Sensing, was held at the Punjab University (PU) here on Saturday.

PU Department of Archaeology in collaboration with Remote Sensing, GIS and Climatic Research Lab (RSGCRL), National Center of GIS and Space Applications, NCGSA, Punjab University organised the seminar. Dr Cameron A Petrie, a renowned archaeologist from Department of Archaeology, University of Cambridge shared his current research and explained the digital mapping of all the archaeological and heritage sites covering a period of about 5,000 years. The mapping is based on the primary information extracted from the topographic sheets, historical, hydrological, environmental, forestry, and climate data.

Dr Zia Ul Haq, Director/Principal Investigator RSGCRL and Dr Muhammad Hameed, Chairman, Department of Archaeology, Punjab University, thanked the guest speakers and other distinguished guests for attending the seminar.

After the seminar, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad met the guests at his office and encouraged the faculty of both departments to organise more such events in the future to strengthen interdepartmental connections and integration of resources to gain bigger and quicker results.