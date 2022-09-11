‘Upgradation of hospitals first priority’

LAHORE : Punjab Government has integrated Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) with Lahore Institute of Public Health (LIPH). This development came out on Saturday.

On the occasion, Dean Institute of Public Health Prof Dr Zarfashan Tahir said that the first priority is to upgrade the hospital to ensure the provision of quality treatment and diagnostic facilities to patients.

Laundry janitorial services and security system will be outsourced she add while chairing the meeting to review matters and present scenario of Hospital for Infectious Diseases.

Zarfashan said that the Infectious Diseases Hospital had been neglected for a long time but due to the increase in infectious diseases the importance of this hospital has increased a lot.

By attaching the hospital with IPH not only the Post graduate student doctors and students of Allied Health Professionals will benefit but patients will also get consultancy from senior doctors Dean IPH continues that diagnostic and laboratory facilities will be improved in the hospital so that patients can benefit from quality healthcare facilities. The medical superintendent of the hospital Dr. Sohail Ahmed briefed the meeting about the affairs and working of the hospital.