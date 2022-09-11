PCB Chief calls on CM

LAHORE : Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi met with the Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ramiz Raja at CMO in which matters pertaining to steps being taken to promote sports and especially Cricket in Punjab came under discussion.

The discussion relating to providing opportunities to the youth cricketers of the far flung areas of Punjab also took place. CM Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi expressed their good wishes for the victory of the Pakistan Cricket team in the Asia Cup Final. CM while talking on the occasion said that certainly the Pakistan Cricket team will return to Pakistan after winning the Asia Cup.

Moonis Elahi expressed his prayers and good wishes for the Pakistan Cricket team.CM while talking with Ramiz Raja said that there is an immense talent of cricket in Punjab adding that the youth should be encouraged to promote sports especially cricket at the lower tier. He stated that collective steps will be taken with the PCB in order to promote cricket adding that the Punjab government will take all possible steps to bring forward the young talent.

CM said that cricket is a favourite sport of the youth and we will provide all facilities to the youth cricketers. He emphasised that it is necessary to promote sports to enhance healthy activities and the people of Pakistan love sports. CM extolled Ramiz Raja for rendering commendable services to promote cricket in the country. Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja said that the vision of CM Pervaiz Elahi for the promotion of sports is praiseworthy adding that Pakistan Cricket Board will continue the steps to be taken for the promotion of cricket with continuity.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with the Provincial Minister Munib Sultan Cheema and Parliamentarian Amir Sultan Cheema at CMO in which Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present on the occasion.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest and welfare projects came under discussion. Munib Sultan Cheema and Amir Sultan Cheema lauded the vision of CM Pervaiz Elahi for taking prompt measures for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees and remarked that the CM reached the flood affectees first of all.

They stated that the steps being taken by him for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees were acknowledged at every level. They praised CM Pervaiz Elahi for working day and night for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees adding that under his leadership the Punjab government gave a comprehensive and an excellent package for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

CM while talking on the occasion said that Pakistan got severely affected due to climate change and a havoc was wrecked at a massive scale due to unusual rains and flood. He highlighted that unusual steps will have to be taken in order to cope up with the unexpected climatic conditions.

He apprised that whatever humanly possible was done to carry out the rescue and relief operation in the flood affected areas. He stated that the financial aid amount for the heirs of the deceased has been increased from Rs8 lakh to Rs10 lakh adding that financial aid will also be given to the owners of the destroyed houses and a significant increase has been made in the financial aid to be given to the owners of the collapsed houses.

CM resolved to ensure early settlement of the flood affectees from the amount being collected in the CM Relief Fund. CM vowed to launch the construction and repair work of the roads on a priority basis in the flood affected areas.