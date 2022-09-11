39 dengue cases reported in City

LAHORE : About 125 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Saturday.

According to the Health Department, a total of 2,033 cases of dengue virus had been reported so far during the current year, while four people died, and 520 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 50 cases of dengue in Rawalpindi, 39 in Lahore, nine in Gujranwala, three each in Multan and Sheikhupura, two each in Kasur, Okara, Muzaffargarh, Pakpattan, Gujrat, Vehari and Sahiwal , one each in Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Lodhran, Rahimyar Khan and during the last 24 hours.

The anti-dengue squad, under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD).

The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 436,534 indoor and 117,400 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours in different places.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department urged

the people to adopt

precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.