LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was observed in the City here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper and western parts of the country.
They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm was expected in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.
The rainfall was recorded in several cities of the country including Murree, Kotli, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Balakot, Malam Jabba, Cherat, Diplo (Tharparker) and Badin.
Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 35.4°C and minimum was 27.4°C.
