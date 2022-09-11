Man killed by uncle for Rs400

LAHORE : A man was shot dead and his brother injured in the limits of Kahna police on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Irfan. The injured Kamran was admitted to a local hospital where his condition was said to be critical.

The victim had a dispute with his maternal uncle Ramzan over Rs400 a few days ago.

Police have registered a case against Ramzan, Rehana Bibi and three others on the complaint of the victim’s mother Nooran Bibi.

Mechanic killed as transformer explodes: A mechanic was killed when a power transformer exploded in Landa Bazar, Naulakha on Saturday.

The electrician, yet to be identified, was repairing an air conditioner when a power transformer installed at a nearby pole exploded. As a result of which he received serious burns and died on the spot. His body was shifted to the morgue.

Man shot dead: A man was shot dead by unidentified persons in the limits of Manga Mandi police on Saturday.

The victim identified as Mahmood, a resident of Manga Mandi, was going to Bath village Manga Mandi to meet his brothers when some unknown armed men intercepted him and shot him to death. The accused escaped from the scene.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem and started the investigation in the light of the evidence found at the scene.

The Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore took notice of the incident and directed the police for immediate arrest of the accused.

Tractor-trolley crushes biker: A high-speed tractor-trolley crushed a motorcyclist near Thokar Kattar Bund Road on Saturday.

A 30-year-old motorcyclist, yet to be identified, was on his way when a rashly driven tractor-trolley ran over him, resulting into his instant death. The body of the deceased was shifted to the morgue.

Protection of traders top priority: CCPO: CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar Saturday visited Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

President LCCI and other office bearers welcomed the CCPO Lahore.

President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry appreciated the efforts, excellent services and sacrifices of Lahore Police in ensuring law and order and security in the city. Suggestions for the security of markets, trade hubs and further improvement in the measures for protection of business community were considered during the meeting.

CCPO said that the protection of the business community, promotion of business and commercial activities in a peaceful environment is the top priority of Lahore police. He said that with the concurrence of the business community, senior police officers have bee be deputed as focal persons to solve the problems and strengthen the liaison between the business community and Lahore Police. He said that security of the industrial estates and business hubs would be further enhanced.

CCPO Lahore appreciated the efforts of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry to provide financial help for the flood affected citizens in the province. The President LCCI presented honorary shield to the CCPO Lahore.