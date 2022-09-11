Yasmin reviews progress on Mother, Child Block

LAHORE : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired an important meeting at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJWU) here on Saturday.
During the meeting, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed progress on under-construction Mother and Child block at Gangaram Hospital.
In the meeting, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, MS Gangaram Hospital Dr Athar, Registrar Ejaz Sheikh, Professor Shamsa and officers participated in the meeting.
The project director informed the minister about details of the under-construction block at Gangaram Hospital.
The meeting was informed that 25 doctors of Fatima Jinnah Medical University were providing services to the flood victims in Sehwan Sharif. She also met the team of 25 doctors sent for flood-affected areas.
