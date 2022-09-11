Corrupt ministers made incharge of relief funds in Sindh, alleges Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has stated that helicopter visits by the prime minister and chief minister, and reports from deputy commissioners about the inundated areas in Sindh will not improve the situation faced by victims.

Speaking outside an accountability court on Saturday, Kamal said 80 per cent of Sindh was presently submerged and affected people had not been given relief items.

He alleged that corrupt ministers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had been made incharge of the flood fund, and aid items were being found at warehouses owned by PPP MNAs and MPAs.

Kamal said that several housing schemes where people had invested their lifetime savings were being illegally occupied by criminals who had been using the name of former president Asif Ali Zardari. People of Karachi had bought plots in a Malir housing scheme from the Malir Development Authority and in Hawkes Bay some 27 years ago but the plot owners had not been given possession, he lamented. He added that an orgainsed land grabber group had taken over those housing schemes.

Commenting on the fire at Nine Zero, he said it was a tragedy that the street where no one could enter without permission had caught fire. “The MQM [Muttahida Qaumi Movement] founder should think about what he did wrong and why God is angry with him. The MQM founder should repent,” the PSP chief said, adding that he felt pity for the MQM founder and his party.

Kamal remarked that due to the lawlessness in the city, robbers had been killing people with impunity and there was no one to control the criminals. In October and November, the most important appointments in the country would be taking place and taking advantage of this, the PPP was blackmailing institutions and the federal government, he said. Those running the country should understand that the country was in dire need of a local government system, Kamal said, adding that as the PPP knew that it could not win seats from Karachi and Hyderabad, it had adopted the strategy of postponing the local government elections. He said the flood victims could not be provided proper assistance until the recommendations of the relevant local body representatives were not implemented.

“Unless we provide a strong system of local government, we cannot get out of such difficult situations. Neither were the previous governments nor is the current government serious about transferring powers to the lowest level,” he said.