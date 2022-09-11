Experts discuss ways to prevent suicides

Speakers at a seminar on Saturday discussed ways to fight and prevent suicides and treatment possibilities for people who suffer from suicidal thoughts.

The seminar on suicide prevention and awareness was orangised by Karwan-e-Hayat, an institute for mental health, at a hotel in Karachi, according to a press release issued by the organisation.

World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) signifies a global pledge to work towards the cause of suicide prevention. The theme of WSPD 2022 “Creating hope through action” reflected the need for collective action to address this urgent public health issue.

The seminar was conducted in the presence of renowned individuals of their relevant fields. Insightful discussions about mental health awareness, ways to fight and prevent suicide and treatment possibilities took place at the event.

Professionals and experts from Karwan-e-Hayat also put forward their opinions and experiences about treating patients who suffer from suicidal thoughts.

The guests included mental health fraternity leaders, members and professionals of various the corporate sector. Many of them have been instrumental in supporting the initiatives of Karwan-e-Hayat in the relentless efforts of this cause.

The speakers included Prof Dr Haider Naqvi, Prof Dr Qudsia Tarique, Prof Dr Raza Ur Rehman, Prof Dr Imran B CHuadry, Prof Dr Zafar Haider, Prof Dr Iqbal Afridi, Senator Dr Kareem Ahmed Khawaja, and CMO Karwan-e-Hayat Uroosa Talib.

Pakistan does not compile national suicide statistics, but the World Health Organisation estimates the suicide rate in Pakistan to be 8.9 deaths per 100,000 people, slightly below the global average of nine.

For 40 years now, the KeH has been serving as one of a kind mental health facility that psychiatric care and rehabilitation to the poor and underserved sections of society in Pakistan.