JI slams Sindh govt, police for failing to control street crime

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has strongly condemned the Sindh government and the police department over their failure to curb street crime in the megacity.

Addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq on Saturday, he said several Karachiites had been killed in roadside robberies during the last 15 days. He added that over four thousand cases of street crime had been reported and it was just a tip of the iceberg, given the level of trust of the masses in the system.

Rehman said the skyrocketing increase in street crime had shown how badly the Sindh government and the police department had failed in discharging their basic duty. The paramilitary force claims that it doesn’t have the mandate and powers to curb street crime, he added.

The JI leader demanded of the government to bestow upon the Rangers powers and mandate to address the issue of street crime and bring the problem to an end. The government portrayed it in an ethnic colour when Karachiites asked about the ratio of local residents deployed in Karachi, he said, adding that the top cop in Sindh needed to answer how many policemen had been deployed in the city for protocol and security of so- called important political personalities and their associates. The JI Karachi chief made it clear that the entire police department needed reforms on the grassroots level.

Talking about the issue of local government elections, he said the polls in Karachi were not about political point-scoring, but they were about basic civic needs and facilities. The burning issues of a megacity Like Karachi could not be addressed without a proper local government system, he emphasized.

He further said that the JI had already written a letter to the judiciary in this regard and the government and its coalition partners would not be spared for depriving Karachi and Karachiites of their due rights.

He said the JI would expose in and outside the courts all those responsible for delaying local government elections on political grounds.

He appealed to Karachiites to continue their support for the JI for bringing some ease to the life of flood-affected people. He also reminded of the government of its obligations and responsibilities in connection with the flood-affected people. The JI leader also strongly condemned the federal government over its support for the K-Electric despite its controversial conduct.

He dubbed the conduct of the federal government towards as shameful as the prime minister had announced it had waived off fuel adjustment charges for customers of upto 300 units and just days later Miftah Ismael had clarified that the charges had just been suspended and not waived off.