Dismissed traffic policeman opens fire at wife

A dismissed traffic policeman allegedly shot and injured his wife during a domestic quarrel in Shah Faisal Colony on Saturday. The incident took place at a house located near the Azeempura graveyard within the limits of the Shah Faisal Colony police station. Police and rescue workers reached the house and transported the casualty to the JPMC. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Ayesha, wife of Ovais who escaped after allegedly shooting her.