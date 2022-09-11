Two held for demanding Rs70m in extortion from trader

Personnel of the Special Investigation Unit on Saturday arrested two suspects for demanding Rs70 million in extortion from a trader.

Asim and Noman were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Shah Latif Town. According to All Karachi Fresh Milk Wholesales Association president Muhammad Jamil, he got a phone call from the suspects, demanding Rs70 million.

The SIU police said the suspects were the servants of the complainant. After receiving the extortion call, the trader informed the police about the threats.

A first information report under sections 384/385/386 Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act was registered at the Sukkan police station and the investigation of the case was transferred to the SIU.

An amount of Rs50,000 was also announced as reward money for the police party for probing and arresting the suspects within a day of the complaint.