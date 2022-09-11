10-year-old girl strangled after rape by teenage tenant

An 18-year-old tenant raped the house owner’s minor daughter before strangling her to death in the Mehmoodabad neighbourhood of Karachi on Saturday. Police said they have the teenager in custody.

The incident occurred during the afternoon at the house situated in Street No. 3 of Kashmir Colony. Mehmoodabad Station House Officer Aijaz Pathan said that taking action on the information received, police rushed to the spot and took the victim to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where she was pronounced dead.

The officer said they detained the people living in the house and also met with the family members, including Pervaiz, the father of the 10-year-old girl.

Pervaiz told the police that he worked as a labourer, adding that a few months ago, they had rented a room in the upper portion of the house to Zeeshan, who worked as a loader at the warehouse of his wife’s relative.

He said that after the first few weeks, his wife started giving food to Zeeshan that their daughter used to take up to Zeeshan’s room.

On Saturday afternoon, the child took up the food to Zeeshan’s room but did not return.

After getting worried about her, the family went upstairs to find the girl dead and the teenager missing, leading them to suspect that Zeeshan had murdered the minor.

The SHO said they conducted a raid and used technical apparatus to finally apprehend Zeeshan, adding that the teenager was taken to the police station, where he admitted to murdering the girl.

He told the police that as soon as the minor came into his room, he grabbed her, prompting her to shout, but he overpowered her. He admitted to raping her before strangling her to death.

The officer said that the post-mortem examination of the girl and the initial report of doctors suggests rape and strangulation, adding that DNA samples of the deceased and the suspect have been sent to test for a match.

Hospital sources said the girl was brought dead from the Mehmoodabad police station.

They said that her autopsy findings are strongly suggestive of brutal rape, adding that multiple abrasions and partial ligature mark on her neck are suggestive of constriction.

However, they said, visceral samples have been collected for the final cause of death. Swabs have also been collected for DNA profiling and crossmatching, they added.