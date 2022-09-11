Abdul Sattar Edhi Orange Line launched with 20 buses

The much-delayed Orange Line section of the bus rapid transit service (BRTS) was launched in Karachi on Saturday for providing connectivity from Orangi Town to the Board Office intersection in Nazimabad via a 3.8-kilometre-long corridor.

On June 10, 2016, the then Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah had performed the groundbreaking of the Orange Line section of the BRTS.

The provincial government funded and built the Orange Line bus project named after the late social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi. Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, along with Faisal Edhi, the late humanitarian’s son who now runs the Edhi Foundation, jointly inaugurated the Orange Line service.

Twenty new modern buses have started their operations on the Orange Line corridor, which is expected to provide the facility of commuting to 50,000 passengers on a daily basis.

The fully air-conditioned buses have automatic doors, free Wi-Fi facility, security cameras, USB charging ports, a fire-fighting system and space reserved for differently-abled persons. The Orange Line service provides connectivity with the Green Line bus service that has already been operational in the city since last year.

The transport minister told journalists that passengers of the Orange Line service would pay the maximum fare of Rs20, which is reasonably low keeping in view the recent phenomenal increase in fuel prices.

He said the provincial government has built the Orange Line bus service as a gift to the people of the city. He also said that launching the Orange Line service means that the provincial government has delivered on its promise to facilitate the daily commuting needs of the people of the city.

He added that the BRTS facility is gradually being expanded to becoming fully modernised public transportation services in the city in line with international standards.

Memon told the media persons that the provincial government has released Rs1.5 billion for the improvement of the road networks in the city after the recent heavy monsoon rains so that the movement of the public transport carriers can be facilitated.

He said that a new route of the Sindh Peoples Bus Service will be launched in Karachi next week. He added that 5,000 buses have been operating in the city, while the provincial government has offered the transporters to bring new buses to replace the old transport carriers.

He also said the provincial government is ready to provide subsidy and loans to the transporters for the purpose. He added that the provincial government will fully facilitate any prospective investor with a desire to invest in the public transport sector.

He reiterated the resolve of the provincial government to modernise public transport services in other big cities of the province after completing the BRTS facility in Karachi.

Faisal Edhi congratulated the provincial government for completing the new mass transit facility named after his late father. He urged the provincial authorities to launch such a modern bus service in other parts of the city as well.

Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani admitted on the occasion that a delay had occurred in completing the Orange Line bus service in the city.

He advised the citizens to fully own the Orange Line service because any harm done to the new buses would gravely undermine the interests of the public.