Govt committed to rehabilitating flood victims, says minister

MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Javed Murtaza Abbasi on Saturday said that the Centre was utilising all available resources to address the issues faced by the people affected by the recent flash floods in Kohistan and the rest of the country.

“You should be confident that the government will never leave you alone in this natural calamity and address all sorts of problems faced by you in this difficult time,” he said while speaking at a relief camp established by the lower Kohistan administration in the Pattan area of the district.

MNA Muhammad Sajjad Awan, Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Ahmad and District Police Officer Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon were also present on the occasion.

Abbasi and Awan also gave away cheques for Rs1 million each to 18 families, whose loved ones died in the recent flash floods in the district.

They also gave away relief goods to the members of the affected families who had assembled in the camp from affected parts of the district.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed me to visit Kohistan and give away cheques to affected families and ensure their speedy rehabilitation,” Abbasi said.

MNA Mohammad Sajjad Awan told the affected families that the federal government would not leave them alone in this difficult time.

Briefing the visiting minister and lawmakers, the deputy commissioner said that the district administration was ensuring the relief for marooned families through helicopter.

“Though there is no alarming situation, cases of waterborne disease and gastroenteritis are on the rise in the affected areas and the administration is also dropping medicines along with the eatables,” he added.