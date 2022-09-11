JUIF leader, sons’ arrest termed politically motivated

MANSEHRA: The elder brother of Mufti Kifayatullah on Saturday termed the arrest of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) leader and his two sons as politically-motivated and discriminatory and announced to challenge it in the Peshawar High Court today (Monday).
“The police have arrested seven protesters, including my brother, two nephews and their driver and three traders for protesting against the electrocution of a nanbai during the district administration’s crackdown against polythene bags. Though other protesters were set free, family members are still languishing in jail,`` Qazi Habibur Rehman, the elder brother of Kifayatullah, told reporters here.
Flanked by Junaid Anwar Khan, the counsel for Mufti Kifayat, he said that the arrest of the JUIF leader and his two sons - Hussain Kifayat and Hassan Kifayat, and their driver was politically-motivated.
Junaid Anwar Khan, the counsel for Kifayatullah and his sons said that it was double jeopardy as his clients were booked under various charges for the same offence.
“The arrest of Mufti Kifayatullah and his sons is politically motivated as local leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf who were also taken into custody by police were released
just after the protest,”
Khan said.
He said that he would file a writ petition in the Abbottabad circuit bench of the Peshawar High Court, challenging the arrest of his clients on Monday.
NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial president and former federal minister for defence Pervez Khattak said on...
KARACHI: The fire incident that took place at MQM’s sealed headquarters ‘Nine Zero’ in Azizabad area on Thursday...
LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment , Lahore, has sent an inquiry to the ACE, Rawalpindi, against Sheikh Rashid...
PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party has moved the Peshawar High Court against postponement of the by-elections by the...
KHAR: The residents of Fajja area blocked the Bypass Road to protest the unscheduled electricity loadshedding in the...
MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Javed Murtaza Abbasi on Saturday said that the Centre was...
Comments