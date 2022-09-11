JUIF leader, sons’ arrest termed politically motivated

MANSEHRA: The elder brother of Mufti Kifayatullah on Saturday termed the arrest of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) leader and his two sons as politically-motivated and discriminatory and announced to challenge it in the Peshawar High Court today (Monday).

“The police have arrested seven protesters, including my brother, two nephews and their driver and three traders for protesting against the electrocution of a nanbai during the district administration’s crackdown against polythene bags. Though other protesters were set free, family members are still languishing in jail,`` Qazi Habibur Rehman, the elder brother of Kifayatullah, told reporters here.

Flanked by Junaid Anwar Khan, the counsel for Mufti Kifayat, he said that the arrest of the JUIF leader and his two sons - Hussain Kifayat and Hassan Kifayat, and their driver was politically-motivated.

Junaid Anwar Khan, the counsel for Kifayatullah and his sons said that it was double jeopardy as his clients were booked under various charges for the same offence.

“The arrest of Mufti Kifayatullah and his sons is politically motivated as local leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf who were also taken into custody by police were released

just after the protest,”

Khan said.

He said that he would file a writ petition in the Abbottabad circuit bench of the Peshawar High Court, challenging the arrest of his clients on Monday.