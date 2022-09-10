Two SNGPL workers killed in gas explosion

FAISALABAD: Two persons were killed as a gas pipeline exploded near here on Friday. Rescue-1122 said that two workers of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) namely Raffay, 30, and Aleem, 40, were working on a gas pipeline near a textile mills in small industrial estate, when the pipeline exploded. Both workers died on the spot. Rescue teams reached the site and shifted the bodies to the mortuary.
