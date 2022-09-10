CM reviews Central Business District Project

LAHORE: The chief minister has directed to expedite work on the central business district project, adding that work on this project would be accelerated in line with the vision of Imran Khan.

Chairing a meeting at his office to review the progress, the CM directed that no hurdle should arise as this initiative was very important for the prosperity and development of the provincial metropolis. The vision of the government about the solution of people’s problems was clear and allied matters should be disposed of without delay, he added. Earlier, CEO of the central business district Imran Amin apprised the CM of the salient features.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the death of three girl students in a road accident in Rahim Yar Khan and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He sought a report from the administration and directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured children. He ordered legal action against the driver.