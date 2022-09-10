Three killed over ‘Karo Kari’ in Sindh

SUKKUR: Three people, including two women, were killed after being declared ‘Karo Kari’ in Sukkur, Khairpur and Nawabshah on Friday.

A man Shahnawaz allegedly shot his mother, Farida, dead over adultery charges at New Pind in Sukkur. The police said the accused after committing the crime managed to escape from a scene.

A man Ali Bakhsh Brohi shot his 16-year-old daughter Uzma dead after alleging her for ‘Karo Kari’ in village Musafir Brohi near Serhari in Nawabshah. The police arrested accused, who later confessed to his crime.

In another incident, three suspects shot a youngster Ameer Bakhsh Sarohi dead over adultery charges at Gambat in district Khairpur. The relatives of the deceased along with the body staged a sit-in demonstration on the National Highway near Gambat in Khairpur. Tanveer Hussain Sarohi, brother of the deceased, said that they had already paid Rs5 million fine to the suspects over Karo Kari charges but they had killed his brother.